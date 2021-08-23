Sidlingu-fame Yogesh joins cast of Dhananjay-starrer Head Bush

By Express News Service

The makers of Head Bush, starring Dhananjay in the lead, are in the process of bringing together an interesting star cast for the project. With Payal Rajput playing the female lead in her first Kannada outing, we now hear that Sidlingu-fame, Yogesh aka Yogi is has joined the cast of Head Bush.

The actor has himself confirmed the development at the song release event of Lanke, when he was asked about his upcoming projects.

Yogi came to the limelight after playing the antagonist role in his debut film, Duniya. With Head Bush tracing the journey of Bengaluru underworld Don, MP Jayaraj, Yogi's character in the film remains a matter of curiosity.

According to sources, the actor has bagged an antagonist role and will appear as an interesting character. However, no further details have been revealed by the makers. The film's story has been penned by Agni Shridhar, and the shooting is currently in progress, with Yogi expected to join the sets soon.

This will be Yogi's first pan Indian film, which is being backed by Dhanajay's Daali Pictures in association with Somanna Talkies.