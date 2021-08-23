Sudeep-starrer Kotigobba 3 to release on October 14

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The long-awaited news about the release date of Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 is finally here. The latest update is that the commercial entertainer directed by debutant Shiva Karthik and produced by Surappa Babu will finally hit the screens on October 14. An official announcement about the same will be finally made on Sudeep’s birthday (September 2).

The makers had initially planned the release in the last week of April and had even planned the audio launch and pre-release event in March. However, the release date had to be pushed due to the second wave of Corona.

Now with theatres are reopening to 100 per cent capacity, the release plans of and Kotigobba 3 seems to be firmly on track. The film's satellite, digital and Hindi dubbing rights have been sold for a whopping amount. A sequel to Kotigobba 2, the thriller, written by Sudeep, consists of an ensemble cast.

The film marks the Sandalwood debut of Malayalam actor Madonna Sebastian. Kotigobba 3 also stars Bollywood actors Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani and Ravi Shankar in prominent roles. The music of Kotigobba 3 is scored by Arjun Janya and has cinematography by Shekhar Chandru.