STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Sudeep-starrer Kotigobba 3 to release on October 14

The makers had initially planned the release in the last week of April and had even planned the audio launch and pre-release event in March.

Published: 23rd August 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Sudeep-starrer 'Kotigobba 3'.

A still from Sudeep-starrer 'Kotigobba 3'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The long-awaited news about the release date of Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 is finally here. The latest update is that the commercial entertainer directed by debutant Shiva Karthik and produced by Surappa Babu will finally hit the screens on October 14. An official announcement about the same will be finally made on Sudeep’s birthday (September 2).

The makers had initially planned the release in the last week of April and had even planned the audio launch and pre-release event in March. However, the release date had to be pushed due to the second wave of Corona.

Now with theatres are reopening to 100 per cent capacity, the release plans of and Kotigobba 3 seems to be firmly on track. The film's satellite, digital and Hindi dubbing rights have been sold for a whopping amount. A sequel to Kotigobba 2, the thriller, written by Sudeep, consists of an ensemble cast.

The film marks the Sandalwood debut of Malayalam actor Madonna Sebastian. Kotigobba 3 also stars Bollywood actors Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani and Ravi Shankar in prominent roles. The music of Kotigobba 3 is scored by Arjun Janya and has cinematography by Shekhar Chandru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kotigobba 3 Sudeep Kotigobba 3 release Shiva Karthik
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp