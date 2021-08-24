STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priyanka Upendra to play detective in her next

The actor will be seen as Detective Teekshna in director Trivikrama Raghu’s bilingual directorial

Published: 24th August 2021 09:35 AM

Actress Priyanka Upendra.

Actress Priyanka Upendra.

By Express News Service

Priyanka Upendra is playing the role of a detective named Teekshna in her upcoming project directed by debutant director Trivikrama Raghu. The director has also penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues of the film. Trivikrama has earlier assisted directors in various popular films.

The film made in Kannada and Telugu, bankrolled by Goutam Cinemas Pvt Ltd in association with Sridevi Chamundi Creations banner, has Priyanka Upendra donning an interesting character.

The makers, who made an official announcement of the film recently, will be revealing the title on the day of the muhurath. The team is currently in the process of finalising the rest of the star cast and the music director. However, the makers have zeroed in on cinematographer Manu Dasappa and editor Venky UDV for the film.

The shooting of this yet-to-be-titled project is planned in locations of Bengaluru, Moodigere, Chikmagalur, and Uppinangady. Meanwhile, Priyanka Upendra has completed shooting for Ugravatara.

