KVN Productions to bankroll Prem-Dhruva Sarja’s film

Prem is currently working on the script, and the film is expected to go on floors by this year’s end.

Published: 25th August 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Dhruva Sarja, Suprith, Prem and Nisha Venkat Konanki

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that director Prem and Dhruva Sarja might team up for a film, and now, the speculation is officially confirmed. KVN Productions will be bankrolling the project. Both the director and the actor took to Twitter to confirm the news. While the film marks the ninth project of Prem, it is the sixth film of Dhruva Sarja.

“This prelude to the war begins now. Shower us with your love and support like you always do. Love you all,” tweeted Prem, along with a promo clip. The video revealed that the title of the film will be announced soon.

Prem is currently working on the script, and the film is expected to go on floors by this year’s end. The film marks the fourth venture of the production house KVN Productions, which is bankrolling  ByTwoLove, Sakath, and Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s project. All the  films are in different stages of production.

Meanwhile, Dhruva Sarja is currently shooting for Martin, directed by A P Arjun. The film, produced by Uday K Mehta, went on floors on August 15. It is currently filmed in Hyderabad. On the other hand, director Prem is busy with an upcoming film Ek Love Ya starring Raanna.

Comments

