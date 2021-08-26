Krishna joins hands with Shiva Tejas for a romantic drama

By Express News Service

Krishna, who has been juggling between various projects, has signed one more film. The Love Mocktail hero will be collaborating with director Shiva Tejas for a romantic drama. Shiva has previously made Male, Dhairyam starring Ajai Rao and Chiranjeevi Sarja's last film Shivarajuna.

The new project will be bankrolled by Sumanth Kranthi under his home banner Rashmi Films. And this is the first film together for the trio. The team is planning a script pooja on August 27, and will begin the shoot in November and in the meantime, they will be finalising the heroine, the supporting cast.

The makers have on board, music director Arjun Janya. Meanwhile, Krishna, who had taken a short break for personal reasons will be resuming shoot for Mr. Bachelor from August 27.

He will then move to Deepak Gangadhar's Love Me or Hate Me, co-starring Rachita Ram, on August 30. Krishna also has Sugar Factory directed by Deepak Aras. On the direction front, he is managing the post-production work of Love Mocktail 2 in parallel.