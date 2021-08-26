Love 360 first look is potpourri of emotions

By Express News Service

Shashank, director of films like Moggina Manasu, Krishnan Love Story, Shashank, is back to doing what he is best at - a romantic drama. The director is introducing a new actor named Praveen to tinsel town in the film.

Titled Love 360, the film stars Rachana Inder as the female lead. Shashank is planning to begin shooting on August 27. Meanwhile, the first look of the romantic drama has been unveiled.

The first-look poster depicts a mixture of emotions through many stills of the lead actors. "The mood of the film is conveyed through the first-look poster. This being an intense love story, every frame will be filled with varied emotions," says Shashank, adding, "Love 360 will highlight the unconditional love between a boy and a girl, and how they stand by each other under all circumstances."

He also says that even though Love 360 is a fictional story, the narration will be realistic sans melodrama. "More or less, the film will have the treatment I gave in Krishna Leela," he says. Love 360 is made under the director ’s home banner Shashank's Cinema.

It will have Arjun Janya scoring the music and Abhilash Kalathi handling the camerawork. The team is getting ready to start the shooting on Friday and will be filming a few crucial scenes in different parts of Bengaluru.