Kantara is the best thing to happen to me after PMT: Sapthami Gowda

Sapthami Gowda has bagged her second project, and it is, indeed, a big one. The actor, who made her debut with director Suri’s Popcorn Monkey Tiger (PMT), is set to be a part of actor-director Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, which also has him playing the lead role. An official announcement of Sapthami’s inclusion in the project was made at the muhurath held on Friday.

The pooja ceremony took place at Anegudde Vinayaka temple, Kundapura. Producer Vijay Kiragandur’s elder brother, Manjunath clapped for the first shot, while businessman Uday Shetty switched on the camera. It was an emotional moment for Rishab, who had his mother attending a muhurath of his film for the first time. An elated Sapthami says, “I patiently waited for a good film after PMT, and I have bagged a great project.” The actor is excited to work under Rishab Shetty’s direction while also playing the female lead and also to be associated with a major production house like Hombale Films.

“I had my look test done, and was surprised when I got a call from the team on the day of the muhurath, breaking the news that I got the part. I am currently on cloud nine and I think this is the best thing to happen in my career, especially after the pandemic,” says the actor. Sapthami adds, “I can’t wait to face the camera for Kantara and begin the shoot.

However, I don’t have much to details to reveal about the project, but I might do it in the days to come.” Kantara — Ondu Dantakathe features an interesting star cast, including the likes of Achy u t h Kumar, Kishore, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, and Guru in prominent roles. Ranjan, who came to the limelight after playing Praveena in Sa Pra Hi Shaale, Kasaragodu will also be essaying an important role in the film. Kantara will have music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Arvind Kashyap, while Rishab Shetty’s wife, Pragathi, will be designing the costumes.