Radhakrishna Reddy to make a Kannada-Telugu bilingual

By Express News Service

Director Radhakrishna Reddy made his debut with Mayabazar 2016 under Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK banner.

Radhakirishna Reddy

The director who made his debut in 2020 played the waiting game to pick up his next. Radhakrishna is now all set to collaborate with Eega producer Sai Korrapati under their banner, Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram for a Kannada-Telugu bilingual.

Confirming the development, Radhakrishna says that he recently met the producer, who has liked the subject and has given the green signal.

“The producer will be holding a few rounds of discussions, and as per the initial talks, we want to go on floors with the project this November,” says Radhakrishna, adding, “This is going to be a mainstream commercial entertainer and will be made on a big scale. We will be revealing the lead cast and technicians very soon,” he says.