Shardhoola gets ready for ATT release

By Express News Service

Shardhoola is one of the first few films to hit theatres post lockdown. The film, which is running theatres with 50 per cent seating capacity, will soon hit the ATT (Any Time Theatre) platform.

The film, jointly produced by Rohit S and Kalyan C, is all set to stream on Bookmyshow. An official announcement of the release date will be made soon.

This is the second Kannada film to release in this platform after Thej’s Rewind. Shardhoola, a horror thriller directed by Arvind Kaushik, features Raviteja, Chetan Chandra, Aishwarya, Kritika Ravindra, and Mahesh in prominent roles.