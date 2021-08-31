Dear Sathya to be released in September in multiple languages

By Express News Service

Dear Sathya is slated to release by the end of September. The makers have kickstarted the promotion with a trailer, which was unveiled on Sunday, August 30, 2021, on the occasion of the film lead Aryan Santhosh’s birthday. Four songs from the film was also screened along with the promo.

Aryan Santhosh, known for the film Kallarali Hoovagi, also completed ten years in the film industry. Speaking to the media, the actor revealed that Dear Sathya will be released in multiple languages. “The Kannada film will be dubbed and released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam,” the actor told us.

According to Aryan, the film Dear Sathya was initially pitched to be made in Tamil titled Paris Corner, and the team had approached director Vetrimaran with the subject. “We later changed the plan to make it as a Kannada movie, when director Shiva Ganesh came onboard. He made his directorial debut in Sandalwood with Jigarthanda. He assured that the film will be made in a way that suits the Kannada audience,” says the actor.

“Dear Sathya is inspired by true events and is closely related to the sensitive cases that took place in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh,” says Aryan. The film, produced by Purple Rock Entertainers and Winterbridge Studios, has Sridhar V Sambhram scoring the music and Vinod Bharathi handling the camerawork. The action sequences for the film are choreographed by Kung-fu Chandru. Dear Sathya cast also consists of Archana Kottige, Aravind Rao, Aruna Balraj, and Ashwin Rao Pallaki.