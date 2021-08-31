Happily Married title poster unveiled by Ravichandran

By Express News Service

Happily Married is the title of Pruthvi Ambaar and Manvitha Kamath’s upcoming psychological thriller. Crazy Star Ravichandran released the title poster on Monday, August 30, 2021. The project, directed by Arunkumar M and Sabu Aloysius, is a psychological thriller and a remake of a Malayalam film Love (2020).

The original, written and directed by Khalid Rahman, had Rajisha Vijayan and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead roles. On the other hand, the Kannada version stars Pruthvi and Manvitha in the leads. The film is co-produced by Friday Films, Silver Train International, and Tiny Hands Productions.

Happily Married is the second venture of the director duo, who made their Kannada debut with Life is Beautiful. Meanwhile, Pruthvi’s other projects include Bairagee, For Regn, and his Tamil debut,

