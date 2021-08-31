Shivararjakumar’s Bhajarangi 2 release postponed 

By Express News Service

Shivarajkumar’s Bhajarangi 2 is getting delayed. The film, which was supposed to release on September 10 on the occasion of the Ganesha festival, is getting postponed. In a video clip, the Century Star and the makers explain that the spike in cases, weekend curfew across the Karnataka border, and lack of 100% occupancy in theatres as the major reasons behind the delay. Shivanna also requested fans not to be disappointed and assured the new release date will be announced soon.

This is not the first time the film is getting postponed. Initially, the film was slated to release in April, and it was pushed to August and then again to September. The action drama, directed by A Harsha under the banner Jayanna Films, will feature Bhavana in the female lead. The film also stars Shruti, Loki, Cheluvaraj, and reputed theatre artistes in prominent roles. Bhajarangi 2 has music directed by Arjun Janya and cinematography by J Swamy.

Bhajarangi 2 is the third collaboration of Shivarajkumar and Harsha, and it marks Shivarajkumar’s fourth one with the production house. Harsha is also teaming up next with Shivanna for Vedha, which will be the first production venture made under Geetha pictures.