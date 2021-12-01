STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kichcha Sudeep to present the Kannada version of movie '83'

The film directed by Kabir Khan has Ranveer Singh getting into the shoes of world-famous cricketer Kapil Dev, and traces the triumphant journey of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team.

Published: 01st December 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Ranveer Singh in Bollywood film '83'

By Express News Service

The multi-faceted Kichcha Sudeep, who is also known for his love for cricket, is set to present the Kannada version of the much-awaited Hindi sports film, 83.  The film will be a Shalini Artss and Reliance Entertainment release, and is all set to hit the screens on December 24. The film directed by Kabir Khan has Ranveer Singh getting into the shoes of world-famous cricketer Kapil Dev, and traces the triumphant journey of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team.

Tweeting out the Kannada trailer, Sudeep said, “83 is a sports-based subject based on true events, which traces the greatest victory made in the history of Indian cricket. I am proud to present this most awaited film, which is looked forward to by the audience in India and the cricketing world.”  Talking about Sudeep presenting the film, director Kabir Khan said, “Glad to have him promoting our film in the South. Our film being presented by one of the most acclaimed stars, I am confident that ‘83’ will be received well by the Kannada audience,” the director states.

83 also stars Deepika Padukone, who is producing the film along with Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment, and 83 Film Ltd.  

The sports-based subject consisting an ensemble cast includes actors --Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Pankaj Tripathi, Karwa, R Badree, and Dhairya Karwa in prominent roles. 

