'Laka Laka Lamborghini' marks Rachita Ram’s first solo music video

Shooting of the music video, backed by producer Keshav, was wrapped up recently, and Chandan Shetty reveals that it is the most expensive music album in his career.

Published: 01st December 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Laka Laka Lamborghini

Still from 'Laka Laka Lamborghini'

By Express News Service

Rachita Ram, one of the busiest Sandalwood actors with a handful of films, is set to make her solo music video debut. Titled Laka Laka Lamborghini, the song directed by Pogaru-fame Nanda Kishore has Dimple Queen joining hands with rapper and music director Chandan Shetty.

The latter, who has penned the lyrics, has composed and sung the song. The track also has him sharing screen space with Rachita Ram. 

Shooting of the music video, backed by producer Keshav, was wrapped up recently, and Chandan Shetty reveals that it is the most expensive music album in his career. “Unlike my previous albums, which are usually shot in location, this is the first time we created the track in 3 huge sets. This is a glamorous song choreographed by Murali Master, and a lot of details have gone into the costumes, which were designed by Roshan Aiyappa, Shilpa Hegde, and Varshini Janakiram,” says Chandan Shetty, who shared the first few stills from the musical album. “Tentatively, we plan to release the song around Christmas,” he says. Rachita Ram, who was last seen in Ramesh Aravind’s 100, has an interesting lineup of films, including  Darshan-starrer Kranti directed by V Harikrishna. 
 

