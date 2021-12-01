STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Mafia' to be launched on December 2

Since Prajwal is playing a cop in H Lohith’s mass entertainer, the actor has decided to finally bid adieu to his long hairstyle, which he had maintained for years.

Lohith H, Prajwal Devaraj, and B Kumar

By Express News Service

Mafia, Prajwal Devaraj’s upcoming film with Lohith H, is set to be launched on December 2. Backed by B Kumar’s Bangalore Kumar Films banner, the shooting of the film will begin on December 6.

Since Prajwal is playing a cop in H Lohith’s mass entertainer, the actor has decided to finally bid adieu to his long hairstyle, which he had maintained for years. The actor has decided to donate the hair to cancer patients.

Mafia marks Aditi Prabhudeva’s first collaboration with Lohith. The film revolves around the theme of human trafficking, and stars senior actor Devaraj in a pivotal role. The film will have Anoop Seelin scoring music and Jebin Jackob handling the camera work. Meanwhile, Prajwal is waiting for the release of Lucky Shankar’s  Arjun Gowda.

