STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

'I first learnt to let go of my ego, and it was a task': Mahesh Kumar

'Any film revolving around mother sentiment will never fail, and will be the high note in this film,' Mahesh Kumar says.

Published: 02nd December 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Mahesh Kumar

Mahesh Kumar

By Express News Service

MadhaGaja marks the second film for Mahesh Kumar, who delivered a blockbuster with his debut film, Ayogya. The director has been working on the project for 3 years, and during this transition, he has made sure to bring in changes in his style of filmmaking. 

“Working with the Sriimurali, a huge cast, a big banner -- Umapathy Films, and equally good technicians, I first learned to let go of my ego, and it was a task. Instead, I concentrated on how much work I could take out from every actor and technician. I felt this was an improvisation and a change I made in myself as a filmmaker,” he says.

Mahesh Kumar says that his strength lies in screenplay and direction. Ask him his idea of the commercial formula, Mahesh says, “Any kind of social awareness can be reached out through mass entertainers, something that cannot be reached through art films. In my opinion, commercial films are a good platform to highlight topics of social concerns.”

Coming back to his upcoming film, MadhaGaja, Mahesh has based the subject and characters on events and incidents he has read and observed. He also reveals ‘Mother sentiment’ is the main soul of MadhaGaja, and the rest of the elements -- love, action, comedy are like accessories. “Any film revolving around mother sentiment will never fail, and will be the high note in this film,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahesh Kumar Umapathy Films
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp