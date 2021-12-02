'I first learnt to let go of my ego, and it was a task': Mahesh Kumar

By Express News Service

MadhaGaja marks the second film for Mahesh Kumar, who delivered a blockbuster with his debut film, Ayogya. The director has been working on the project for 3 years, and during this transition, he has made sure to bring in changes in his style of filmmaking.

“Working with the Sriimurali, a huge cast, a big banner -- Umapathy Films, and equally good technicians, I first learned to let go of my ego, and it was a task. Instead, I concentrated on how much work I could take out from every actor and technician. I felt this was an improvisation and a change I made in myself as a filmmaker,” he says.

Mahesh Kumar says that his strength lies in screenplay and direction. Ask him his idea of the commercial formula, Mahesh says, “Any kind of social awareness can be reached out through mass entertainers, something that cannot be reached through art films. In my opinion, commercial films are a good platform to highlight topics of social concerns.”

Coming back to his upcoming film, MadhaGaja, Mahesh has based the subject and characters on events and incidents he has read and observed. He also reveals ‘Mother sentiment’ is the main soul of MadhaGaja, and the rest of the elements -- love, action, comedy are like accessories. “Any film revolving around mother sentiment will never fail, and will be the high note in this film,” he says.