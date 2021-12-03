STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project 'Gandhada Gudi' to release title trailer on Dec 6

According to sources, the film is titled 'Gandhada Gudi' and is a cinematic experience that captures the Power Star in an adventurous journey.

Teaser poster of Puneeth Rajkumar and Amoghavarsha's 'Gandhadi Gudi'.

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Appu fans are in for a treat. Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project Gandhada Gudi has now emerged on the release radar, with its title teaser slated to premiere on his mother Parvathamma Rajkumar's birth anniversary on December 6, 2021.

The film was earlier supposed to be released on November 1.

According to sources, the film is titled Gandhada Gudi and is a cinematic experience that captures the Power Star in an adventurous journey. The film is reportedly a collaboration between Puneeth Rajkumar and wildlife photographer and filmmaker Amoghavarsha. The music is being composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.

Speculations surrounding this mystery project were on the rise when Puneeth Rajkumar, back in October, had tweeted saying, “A story was born decades ago. Our people, the glory of our land. Our grassroots are spread all over the world. Inspiration for generations was indomitable. The time has come to recount that history.” He was also spotted in the coastal belt earlier this year, rumoured to be working for this film.  

Gandhada Gudi has been produced by Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK Productions and Mudskipper.

Gandhadi Gudi also happens to be the title of one of the most famous works of Puneeth's father, matinee star Dr. Rajkumar.

