Adit Naveen's 'Break Failure' to hit screens on December 10

By Express News Service

Break Failure will be among the slew of Kannada films to hit the screens on December 10. The film marks the directorial debut of Adit Naveen, who also plays the lead in it. The debutant has previously worked as an assistant in a couple of films.

Adit Naveen has come up with a suspense thriller, set on a college backdrop. Some crucial portions of the story take place in the forest. The film’s lead cast also stars Krithi Gowda in the female lead and Ravi of Ugramm fame as the antagonist.

Break Failure has Abhishek G Roy and Kevin N scoring music and cinematography by Rishikesh. The film’s stunts are by Nag Keerthi and the editing is by Alex.

“We have waited for almost two years to bring this film out and are running out of patience. We have no other choice but to release the film on the same day as many other films,” says Adit Naveen.

The director, meanwhile, is getting ready for his next project. “The official launch of my second film will take place on January 12, and we will be unveiling the title and relevant details soon,” he signs off.