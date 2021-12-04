STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Adit Naveen's 'Break Failure' to hit screens on December 10

Adit Naveen has come up with a suspense thriller, set on a college backdrop. Some crucial portions of the story take place in the forest.

Published: 04th December 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Adit Naveen and Krithi Gowda

Adit Naveen and Krithi Gowda

By Express News Service

Break Failure will be among the slew of Kannada films to hit the screens on December 10. The film marks the directorial debut of Adit Naveen, who also plays the lead in it. The debutant has previously worked as an assistant in a couple of films.

Adit Naveen has come up with a suspense thriller, set on a college backdrop. Some crucial portions of the story take place in the forest. The film’s lead cast also stars Krithi Gowda in the female lead and Ravi of Ugramm fame as the antagonist.

Break Failure has Abhishek G Roy and Kevin N scoring music and cinematography by Rishikesh. The film’s stunts are by Nag Keerthi and the editing is by Alex.

“We have waited for almost two years to bring this film out and are running out of patience. We have no other choice but to release the film on the same day as many other films,” says Adit Naveen.

The director, meanwhile, is getting ready for his next project. “The official launch of my second film will take place on January 12, and we will be unveiling the title and relevant details soon,” he signs off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannada films Sandalwood Krithi Gowda Adit Naveen Break Failure
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp