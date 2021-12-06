Badava Rascal is a common man’s film: Dhananjay

By Express News Service

Badava Rascal will be actor Dhananjay’s first production venture under Daali Pictures. The film, which marks the debut of director Shankar Guru, is slated to release on December 24, and the trailer of the film will be unveiled on December 9.

A still from the film

Ahead of its release, the makers have come up with creative ways to promote the film. The film’s release date was unveiled by coconut vendors, provision store owners, and vegetable sellers on their letter boards. The interesting one was a doctor’s prescription bearing the film’s release date.

The unique idea seems to have impressed Dhananjay. He says that anything and everything about Badava Rascal has been the result of teamwork. “It was my co-actor and friend, Nagabhushan, who suggested Badava Rascal as the title. We managed to acquire the title from director Yogaraj Bhat. Using people to announce the release date was the idea of my assistant makeup artist, Ganesh. I shared the stills on my social platforms which were well received by the people. A tea stall owner has a tea named after Badava Rascal. It is overwhelming to see fans taking this initiative to promote the film,” he says.

Badava Rascal is certified with a U/A, and according to Dhananjay, it is a common man’s film. “It is a middle-class family entertainer and will cater to all kinds of audiences.”

Badava Rascal has Amrutha Iyengar playing the female lead and also stars Nagabhushan, Poornachandra Mysuru, Tara, and Rangayana Raghu in pivotal roles. The film has music by Vasuki Vaibhav and cinematography by Preetha Jayaram.

Dhananjay will also be seen in the Telugu film, Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun, which is set to hit the theatres on December 17. The actor is also part of Head Bush and will start shooting for the film after the release of Badava Rascal.

