STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Badava Rascal is a common man’s film: Dhananjay

Badava Rascal has Amrutha Iyengar playing the female lead and also stars Nagabhushan, Poornachandra Mysuru, Tara, and Rangayana Raghu in pivotal roles. 

Published: 06th December 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Badava Rascal.

A still from Badava Rascal.

By Express News Service

Badava Rascal will be actor Dhananjay’s first production venture under Daali Pictures. The film, which marks the debut of director Shankar Guru, is slated to release on December 24, and the trailer of the film will be unveiled on December 9.

A still from the film

Ahead of its release, the makers have come up with creative ways to promote the film. The film’s release date was unveiled by coconut vendors, provision store owners, and vegetable sellers on their letter boards. The interesting one was a doctor’s prescription bearing the film’s release date.

The unique idea seems to have impressed Dhananjay. He says that anything and everything about Badava Rascal has been the result of teamwork. “It was my co-actor and friend, Nagabhushan, who suggested Badava Rascal as the title. We managed to acquire the title from director Yogaraj Bhat. Using people to announce the release date was the idea of my assistant makeup artist, Ganesh. I shared the stills on my social platforms which were well received by the people. A tea stall owner has a tea named after Badava Rascal. It is overwhelming to see fans taking this initiative to promote the film,” he says.

Badava Rascal is certified with a U/A, and according to Dhananjay, it is a common man’s film. “It is a middle-class family entertainer and will cater to all kinds of audiences.”

Badava Rascal has Amrutha Iyengar playing the female lead and also stars Nagabhushan, Poornachandra Mysuru, Tara, and Rangayana Raghu in pivotal roles. The film has music by Vasuki Vaibhav and cinematography by Preetha Jayaram.

Dhananjay will also be seen in the Telugu film, Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun, which is set to hit the theatres on December 17. The actor is also part of Head Bush and will start shooting for the film after the release of Badava Rascal.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhananjay Badava Rascal Daali Pictures Nagabhushan Amrutha Iyengar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp