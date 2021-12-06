STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rachita Ram paired opposite Yashas Surya in Yogaraj Bhat’s Garadi

Billed as a commercial entertainer, Garadi will have Challenging Star Darshan in a prominent role.

Published: 06th December 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Rachita Ram

Actor Rachita Ram (File photo)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Rachita Ram is set to be part of director Yogaraj Bhat’s upcoming film, Garadi. She will be seen alongside lead hero Yashas Surya. The production house and the director made the formal announcement on social media.

Rachita Ram

Rachita Ram met the actor-filmmaker-politician, BC Patil, and the team at the former’s residence on Sunday, December 5, 2021, to discuss the film. “Rachita Ram will be the heroine of Garadi, and she will begin shooting for the film in January,” producer Patil told CE.

The film was officially launched on November 14. Billed as a commercial entertainer, Garadi will have Challenging Star Darshan in a prominent role. Producer BC Patil will also be playing an important character in the film. The film’s shooting will take place in North Karnataka, Badami, Haihole, and Patadkal. Rachita Ram is currently shooting for Darshan’s Kranti, directed by V Harikrishna.

