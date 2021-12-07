‘Ravichandran is one of my best co-stars’: Navya Nair

By Express News Service

Navya Nair last appeared in a Kannada film in Drishya (2014), and after six years, she is back to Sandalwood with Drishya 2. Ahead of the film’s release in theatres this Friday, Navya Nair talks to CE about returning for the sequel. “From Drishya to Drishya 2, we all have grown up a bit, but otherwise nothing has majorly changed amongst us,” says Navya, who also mentioned that there were a lot of good vibes on the sets of Drishya 2. “The crew, Ravi Sir (Ravichandran) and P Vasu created that atmosphere. We had become like a family. It doesn’t happen in every film. Mostly, as professional actors, we shoot, we come back, and we are in our world. Here, even though we were not in touch on a daily basis, whenever we came together, we bonded so well,” she adds.

Navya, who is looking forward to watching Drishya 2 in theatres, shares that Ravichandran is one of her best co-stars. “Firstly, he gives you a lot of freedom to perform. I do have the language barrier, but he always mentioned that I expressed all of it through my eyes. It was a confidence booster. I felt very close to him because of his behaviour. Every time I come to Bengaluru, I visit his house and relish the lovely idlis and sambar prepared by his wife. I don’t have any inhibitions in acting, but when I’m close to anyone, I go out of the world to do anything,” shares Navya, who plays the role of a housewife in Drishya 2.

Going by Navya’s career graph, it is clear that she has been rather choosy about the kind of subjects she is part of. Her choices have become more restricted since her marriage. “Acting and dancing are the only things I know in my life, which I want to continue with good projects, and equally concentrate on my family,” she says. The actor, who only wants to be part of roles that excite her, expresses her wish to be part of a historical film. “I have Indian features and am a proper Dravidian person. Historical characters look good on me,” she says. The actor will next be seen in VK Prakash’s Malayalam film.