STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Alla Naveena, Raj B Shetty’s first single

The musical song marks the directorial debut of lyricist Nagarjun Sharma; it will out in Kannada and Tamil
 

Published: 09th December 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Raj B Shetty

Raj B Shetty

By Express News Service

After wowing us with his acting and directing in Ondu Motteya Kathe and Garuda Gamana Vrishaba Vahana, Raj B Shetty now make a mark with his first single. Titled Alla Naveena, the song will be out in Kannada and Tamil, and the music video will mark the directorial debut of lyricist Nagarjun Sharma, who is known for writing Hands Up from Avane Srimannarayana. 

The peppy song will have Raj B Shetty sharing screen space with newcomer Atharvaa and Spoorthi Udimane. Penned by the director himself, the song will be a comedy-pathos song, which Nagarjun calls a ‘Single for singles’. With Anthony 

Daasan singing both the versions composed by Anand Raja, Muruga Master of the reality show Raja Rani-fame is choreographing the number, which is shot by Vishwas Koundanya. The entire track was shot in a resort in Bengaluru.

The song is to be out on Paramavah Music and Iira music channel on December 20, and the first look poster will be launched on December 10 by Rakshit Shetty and Tamil actor Bobby Simha. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ondu Motteya Kathe Garuda Gamana Vrishaba Vahana Raj B Shetty Alla Naveena
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp