Alla Naveena, Raj B Shetty’s first single

By Express News Service

After wowing us with his acting and directing in Ondu Motteya Kathe and Garuda Gamana Vrishaba Vahana, Raj B Shetty now make a mark with his first single. Titled Alla Naveena, the song will be out in Kannada and Tamil, and the music video will mark the directorial debut of lyricist Nagarjun Sharma, who is known for writing Hands Up from Avane Srimannarayana.

The peppy song will have Raj B Shetty sharing screen space with newcomer Atharvaa and Spoorthi Udimane. Penned by the director himself, the song will be a comedy-pathos song, which Nagarjun calls a ‘Single for singles’. With Anthony

Daasan singing both the versions composed by Anand Raja, Muruga Master of the reality show Raja Rani-fame is choreographing the number, which is shot by Vishwas Koundanya. The entire track was shot in a resort in Bengaluru.

The song is to be out on Paramavah Music and Iira music channel on December 20, and the first look poster will be launched on December 10 by Rakshit Shetty and Tamil actor Bobby Simha.