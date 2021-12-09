STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Old Monk rights have been sold to leading Hindi distributors

Actor-filmmaker Srini is ready with his next film, Old Monk.

Published: 09th December 2021 08:52 AM

By Express News Service
Actor-filmmaker Srini is ready with his next film, Old Monk. The romantic comedy-drama has done good pre-business, and the latest report is that Old Monk’s outrate rights have been sold to leading Hindi distributors -- Abhijit Enterprises. The company, known for distributing films like Aashiqui, Ghulam, and associated with movieslike Kabir Singh, Gully Boy, and Tanhaji, are now venturing into Kannada with Old Monk. The director is looking to release the film in early 2022.

Old Monk also stars Aditi Prabhudeva and marks the Kannada debut of Malayalam actor Sudev Nair, who plays the antagonist. The film also brings in a host of senior actors including S Narayan, Sihi Kahi Chandru, RT Rama, Dingri Nagaraj, and Bengaluru Nagesh. 

While the music of Old Monk is scored by Saurabh Vaibhav, Bharath Parashuram has handled the cinematography.

