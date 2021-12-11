'Aana' to hit theatres on December 17

By Express News Service

The trailer of Aditi Prabhudeva-starrer, Aana, was released recently, and the team has now announced the release date. The directorial debut of Manoj P Nadalumane, which is billed to be the first female superhero film in Kannada, is slated for December 17 release.

The film has passed the censor Board with a U/A certificate. The first-time director, in his previous interview with Cinema Express, revealed that his film will not just highlight the hero and heroine, but will give a lot of scope for the technicians.

Aditi plays the titular role in Aana, which is made by UK Productions. The film has Ritvik Muralidhar scoring the music, and the cinematographer is Uday Leela.