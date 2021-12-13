STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudeep to enter 'Kabzaa' sets on December 15

R Chandru’s upcoming period drama, starring Upendra, has Sudeep in a prominent role named Bhargav Bakshi 

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep

By Express News Service
A still from Kabzaa

Kichcha Sudeep to begin shooting for Kabzaa from December 15. The Vikrant Rona star is playing a pivotal character in R Chandru’s upcoming film. The underworld drama, starring Upendra, has Sudeep appearing in a stylish retro avatar named Bhargav Bakshi.

The team had earlier announced the development with a poster. It was captioned, “His journey begins to end the bloody mafia ‘Badshaah Kichcha Sudeep as Bhargav Bakshi (1947-1986).”

The makers, who had resumed shooting in November, have finally completed the jail sequences. Art director Shiva Kumarhave and his team have constructed a grand set, where Sudeep’s portions will be shot.

The film marks the second collaboration of Sudeep and Upendra, who had earlier worked together for Mukunda Murari. The film cast also includes Jagapathi Babu, Rahul Dev, Anup Revanna, Kabir Duhan Singh, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Pradeep Rawat, Jayaprakash, and Kota Srinivas among others. The team is yet to reveal the female lead. It is speculated that R Chandru is planning to rope in a leading South Indian actress.

Kabzaa, presented by MTB Nagaraj, is bankrolled by the director himself under his Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises banner. The film’s music is by Ravi Basrur, while the cinematography is by AJ Shetty.

