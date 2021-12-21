STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

'Love Mocktail 2' to hit theatres on February 11

Post-Love Mocktail, Krishna became one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood, with more than half a dozen projects in hand.

Published: 21st December 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Love Mocktail 2'.

A still from 'Love Mocktail 2'.

By Express News Service

Love Mocktail 2 release date has been locked and the much-awaited sequel will now be hitting theatres on February 11. “Thank you all for liking the poster and sharing it everywhere.

“I am excited to bring this movie to you on Feb 11th. How excited are you to watch Aadi’s journey on the big screen?” shared Krishna on various social media platforms.

Love Mocktail, which marked the directorial debut of the actor,  was released in February 2019 and it was a runaway hit at the box office.

The film, which was well-received by the audience in theatres and OTT platforms is also been remade in Telugu, as Gurthunda Seethakalam. The Telugu version directed by Nagashekar features Satyadev and Tammannaah Bhatia.

Post-Love Mocktail, Krishna became one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood, with more than half a dozen projects in hand.

Krishna, in his interview with CE, had mentioned that Love Mocktail was the watershed moment in his career that gained him the love from the audience and his peers in the industry.

“More people started trusting my talent. It was not the case before the film.”

Love Mocktail 2 jointly produced by Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, has Rachel David playing the female lead. The film cast also consists of newcomer Sushmitha, Abilash, and Kushee Achar in pivotal roles. The film has music by Nakul Abhayankar and the team has released four tracks from the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Love Mocktail 2 Love Mocktail
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp