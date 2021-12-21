'Love Mocktail 2' to hit theatres on February 11

By Express News Service

Love Mocktail 2 release date has been locked and the much-awaited sequel will now be hitting theatres on February 11. “Thank you all for liking the poster and sharing it everywhere.

“I am excited to bring this movie to you on Feb 11th. How excited are you to watch Aadi’s journey on the big screen?” shared Krishna on various social media platforms.

Love Mocktail, which marked the directorial debut of the actor, was released in February 2019 and it was a runaway hit at the box office.

The film, which was well-received by the audience in theatres and OTT platforms is also been remade in Telugu, as Gurthunda Seethakalam. The Telugu version directed by Nagashekar features Satyadev and Tammannaah Bhatia.

Post-Love Mocktail, Krishna became one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood, with more than half a dozen projects in hand.

Krishna, in his interview with CE, had mentioned that Love Mocktail was the watershed moment in his career that gained him the love from the audience and his peers in the industry.

“More people started trusting my talent. It was not the case before the film.”

Love Mocktail 2 jointly produced by Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, has Rachel David playing the female lead. The film cast also consists of newcomer Sushmitha, Abilash, and Kushee Achar in pivotal roles. The film has music by Nakul Abhayankar and the team has released four tracks from the film.