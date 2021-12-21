STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Suman Nagarkar plays ATS officer in Kishore Bhargav’s 'Stalker'

Stalker directed by Kishore Bhargav will feature Ram in the lead and Suman Nagarkar of Beladingala Baala fame playing an ATS officer.

Published: 21st December 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actress Suman Nagarkar

Sandalwood actress Suman Nagarkar

By Express News Service

Stalker directed by Kishore Bhargav will feature Ram in the lead and Suman Nagarkar of Beladingala Baala fame playing an Anti-Terrorist Squad officer. The makers officially announced the project by unveiling a poster.

“I was looking for a known face to play the role of a chief of an Anti-Terror Force and the plot is narrated is through her view. I could only think of Suman as she is the rare combination of intensity and intelligence,” says Kishore. Stalker is produced by Script Tease Films in association with SML Productions, which is headed by MNV Ramana and Sandeep Gowda.

Kishore has previously associated with Ram Gopal Varma and has directed a Hindi film, Psycho, which also saw a dubbed release in Telugu. An advertising professional forayed into films and is now all excited about Stalker.

“The core vision of this collaboration is to make content-driven cinema. The idea is not just to make small films but smart films,” adds Kishore.

Stalker is a thriller co-written by Somashekara NK and Bharath Pramod. The film has cinematography by Vinod J Rajis and music scored by Skanda Kashyap. The film also stars newcomers like Aiswarya Nambiar, Uday Achar, Namrata Patil, Jiten Arora, and Bhavanishankar Desai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suman Nagarkar Kishore Bhargav Stalker
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp