Suman Nagarkar plays ATS officer in Kishore Bhargav’s 'Stalker'

By Express News Service

Stalker directed by Kishore Bhargav will feature Ram in the lead and Suman Nagarkar of Beladingala Baala fame playing an Anti-Terrorist Squad officer. The makers officially announced the project by unveiling a poster.

“I was looking for a known face to play the role of a chief of an Anti-Terror Force and the plot is narrated is through her view. I could only think of Suman as she is the rare combination of intensity and intelligence,” says Kishore. Stalker is produced by Script Tease Films in association with SML Productions, which is headed by MNV Ramana and Sandeep Gowda.

Kishore has previously associated with Ram Gopal Varma and has directed a Hindi film, Psycho, which also saw a dubbed release in Telugu. An advertising professional forayed into films and is now all excited about Stalker.

“The core vision of this collaboration is to make content-driven cinema. The idea is not just to make small films but smart films,” adds Kishore.

Stalker is a thriller co-written by Somashekara NK and Bharath Pramod. The film has cinematography by Vinod J Rajis and music scored by Skanda Kashyap. The film also stars newcomers like Aiswarya Nambiar, Uday Achar, Namrata Patil, Jiten Arora, and Bhavanishankar Desai.