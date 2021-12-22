Premam Poojyam sequel on cards

By Express News Service

As Prem’s Premam Poojyam, directed by debutant Raghavendra BS, is still running successfully in theatres, the makers have announced that a sequel to the film is on cards.

Prem and Raghavendra B S

Raghavendra, a neurologist by profession, who made his directorial debut with Premam Poojyam, confirms that he will be directing the second part. He also added that the message of the first part - Love is worthy of worship - will be reflected in the sequel as well. “However, the sequel will not have the pain and philosophy of the first part. Instead, the sequel will be a mix of mass and class elements.

There will be action, entertainment, and humour too. I had planned a sequel even while I was writing part one. I am sure that people will love this side of Premam Poojyam. I had to avoid the commercial elements in part one and bring them to the sequel. I thought that will add value to both the films,” says Raghavendra.

Premam Poojyam had a tragic ending. When probed how he will bring back his hero in the sequel, he says, “I have a link that connects part one and two. That’s something I want to keep as a secret to keep the audience guessing,” he says.

There was a rumour that the second part will be officially launched on February 14 (Valentines Day), but the director denies it. “A sequel is confirmed. However, I have not planned the launch date,” says Raghavendra.

Apart from Prem, the first part had Brinda Acharya and Aindrita Ray in pivotal roles. When asked about the cast of the second part, he said, “Prem is part of the sequel. That’s confirmed. The rest of the actors will be finalised in the future.”