Rajavardan, Naina Ganguly to spend New Year on the sets of Pranayam

Rajavardan will spend his New Year on the sets of his upcoming film, Pranayam, directed by Dattatreya. The actor will join Naina Ganguly in this schedule.

By Express News Service

Rajavardan will spend his New Year on the sets of his upcoming film, Pranayam, directed by Dattatreya. The actor will join Naina Ganguly in this schedule. The latter, who has worked in Bengali, Telugu, and Hindi, will be making her Kannada debut with Pranayam.

The team shared pics from a song sequence featuring the leads. The romantic track scored by music director Mano Murthy has Madan-Harini choreographing the sequence.

Talking about this song, Rajavardan says, “My previous film, Bichhugathi was a historical subject, and I had a lot of limitations in the songs. So this track in Pranayam came as a change for me. This romantic number had me work on my expressions and has been shot aesthetically.”

The film, which is almost in the last leg of shooting, has the entire team heading to Mudigere for a 15-day schedule.  Bankrolled by Paramesh of P2 Productions, in association with Mansi Ventures.  Nagesh Acharya is onboard Pranayam as the cinematographer.

