It’s destination Kazakhstan for team 'Gaalipata 2'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Team Gaalipata 2 will be the first from Sandalwood to head overseas after the Covid-19 outbreak started, and their chosen destination is Kazakhstan. The new portions of the romantic drama, directed by Yogaraj Bhat and produced by Ramesh Reddy, will be shot in February-end.

The movie, starring Ganesh along with Diganth and Pawan Kumar in the lead roles, has been shot halfway through.

The crew had initially decided on locations in Georgia, Scotland, and a few other places last year, but the pandemic changed the whole plan. Post lockdown, the team had also thought of going ahead and shooting it in unexplored locations in Karnataka. However, with many countries easing travel restrictions, the makers have chosen to head to Kazakhstan.

In the past few months, the director had also begun the post-production work for Gaalipata 2, and has

completed the dubbing of some portions of various actors.

The commercial entertainer, made under the banner of Suraj Production, is a multi-starrer featuring, amongothers,Vaibhavi Shandilya, Samyuktha Menon, Sharmiela Mandre and Nishvika Naidu.

Ganesh is currently busy with Suni’s Sakath, while Diganth just completed the shooting of MariGold and Kshamisi Nimma Katheyali Hanna villa. Pawan Kumar is camped in Hyderabad to shoot for his Telugu web series.

Gaalipata 2 has cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje, while music has been composed by Arjun Janya, who is teaming up with Yogaraj Bhat for the first time.