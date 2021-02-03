STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s a blessing to get such a subject: Rukmini Vasanth on her role in 'Sapta Sagaradaache Yello'

The newcomer in Sandalwood made her acting debut with MG Srinivas’s Birbal Trilogy, and this will be her second outing.

Published: 03rd February 2021 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 11:08 AM

Rukmini Vasanth (Photo | Rukmini Vasanth, Instagram)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Rukmini Vasanth has bagged the female lead role in the Rakshit Shetty-starrer Sapta Sagaradaache Yello, which is being directed by Hemanth M Rao. The newcomer in Sandalwood made her acting debut with MG Srinivas’s Birbal Trilogy, and this will be her second outing. The team has confirmed that Rukmini is coming on board. Calling it as a big break, she says, “I am super excited to be associated with stalwarts like Rakshit Shetty, director Hemanth Rao and producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah. It might sound cliched, but it is a dream come true.” The film is a romantic drama.

“It was sometime in March that Hemanth and the production house announced this project. In October, the makers began conducting auditions for various characters, including the heroine. That’s when I took the initiative and sent a message to Hemanth, expressing my interest in attending the audition. Fortunately, within 10 days, I got a reply from the director asking me to mail the details about myself. From there, the audition process began, and finally, I am on board,” recalls Rukmini, adding that while her approach was unusual, she is glad that she took the chance.

“I just wanted to be a part of a good project, and it was nice of Hemanth to consider my request. Also, the content was very important to me, and in his previous interviews, Hemanth had mentioned that the heroine will have an intensive role to perform. I was looking to play such a character. After I heard the script, I felt that it is a blessing to get such a subject,” she adds.  Rukmini, who recently watched Rakshit Shetty’s Ulidavaru Kandanthe, is looking forward to working with him now.

“The kind of details he puts in each scene and his character is what makes it realistic,” she says. The actor took a while to finalise her next after Birbal..., but now she has also bagged a film by Upendra-Shashank. “However, it got pushed ahead because of the coronavirus outbreak,” she says.

Sapta Sagaradaache Yello will feature Rakshit in two shades. The actor, who has completed shooting for 777 Charlie, will undergo a make-over before he begins filming Hemanth’s directorial. The film, made under the banner of Pushkar Films, has music director Charan Raj and cinematographer by Advaitha 
Gurumurthy.

Comments

