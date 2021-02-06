STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vinay Rajkumar, Aditi Prabhudeva come together for 'Andondittu Kaala'

Vinay Rajkumar and Aditi Prabhudeva will be coming together for the first time in Keerthi’s directorial debut. Titled Andondittu Kaala, the film is set in the 1990s.

Actors Vinay Rajkumar and Aditi Prabhudeva

Actors Vinay Rajkumar and Aditi Prabhudeva

By Express News Service

Vinay Rajkumar and Aditi Prabhudeva will be coming together for the first time in Keerthi’s directorial debut. Titled Andondittu Kaala, the film is set in the 1990s. According to the director, this is going to be a realistic film, tracing the journey of the protagonist, and that it will cater to all kinds of audience. 

Meanwhile, Vinay is looking forward to the release of Karm Chawla’s 10, which has been pushed due to coronavirus outbreak. Andondittu Kaala is the first film he has taken up post the lockdown. For Aditi Prabhudeva, this is yet another interesting project to fall in her kitty.

It will be the first time that she will share screen space with the Ananthu v/s Nusrath hero. Andondittu Kaala will also have a star making a special appearance, but the details will be revealed by the director at a later stage.

This will be the first venture of Bhuvan Suresh, who is bankrolling the film under the banner of Bhuvan Cinemas. Music composer Raghavendra V and cinematographer Abhishek Kasargod have already come on board, and shooting is scheduled to start on Feb. 15.

