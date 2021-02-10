Likith Shetty to headline Kirik Keerthi's directorial debut 'Preethi Maduve Ithyaadi'

By Express News Service

Kirik Keerthi is moving towards his first directorial venture, and he will be wielding the megaphone for a film titled Preethi Maduve Ithyaadi. Headlining the project will be Sankashta Kara Ganapathi and Family Pack hero Likith Shetty.

Kirik Keerthi is known as a television host and actor in films Eradane Sala and Chitraali. He has also worked as a radio professional, and became a familiar face for his social media activities, and participation in Bigg Boss Kannada.

According to a source, he will also be taking up production responsibilities for Preethi Maduve Ithyaadi, which tells a love story. This is the first time he is teaming up with Likith. The two have finalised the script, and hunt is on for the heroine now.

Likith Shetty, who is a popular name in the Tulu film industry, came to the limelight with his romantic drama Sankashta Kara Ganapathi. He has joined hands with director Arjun Kumar once again for his next film, Family Pack, which is bankrolled by Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK Productions.