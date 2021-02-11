Directing Shivarajkumar in Bhairathi Ranagal is my responsibility, says Narthan

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

That Narthan would direct Shivarajkumar as the titular character in Bhairathi Ranagal was announced some time back, and it was considered a landmark project, being the Hat-trick hero’s 125th movie. However, going by the latest development, it seems that the Shivanna-Narthan collaboration may not be the Century Star 125th release. According to the director, the Covid-19 pandemic changed the entire schedule in 2020.

“Directing Shivanna is my responsibility, and he has also liked and approved the storyline. This was a project we had planned just after Mufti, but we couldn’t take off at that time. Shivanna got involved with other commitments, and I also got busy with my project with Yash, on which I have been working over the last year.

The number doesn’t matter, and whether it is Shivanna’s 125th or not, I will be directing Bhairathi Ranagal for him immediately after I complete my present commitment with Yash,” says Narthan. The one-film old director also adds that the story of Bhairathi Rangal is ready, and the team just has to go on the sets. “Secondly, the project requires a high budget, and I hope to raise the bar post my pan-India film with Yash,” he reveals.

