Pub background tells the story of Sugar Factory: Deepak Aras

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director Deepak Aras, who just completed 12 days of the first shooting schedule of Sugar Factory, released the first look from the film on Valentine’s Day, keeping it specially on Krishna’s wedding day. The actor, who plays the lead role in the film, tied the knot with Milana Nagaraj on Sunday.

According to Deepak, unlike the regular first look of a film, this does not focus only on the character’s appearance, and here the background also becomes important.

The comedy entertainer features Krishna in a funky get-up with three female leads -- Sonal Monterio who can be seen wearing a traditional outfit, and Adhvithi Shetty and Shilpa Shetty, who appear in a glam avatar.

“The entire background brings out the pub culture, and the location tells the story of this film,” says Deepak.

The team plans to resume the second schedule of the shooting from mid-March, and 60 percent of the shooting is planned in Goa, with the rest to be in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

“We plan to shoot one song outside India, and the location is yet to be finalised,” says Deepak, who is happy to wield the megaphone eight years after his first film, Manasology.

“I did have a few projects in hand as a producer, but I realised that direction is really my cup of coffee. So I am back, doing what I like best,” he says.

The film has Chethan Kumar penning the dialogues, while Kabir Rafi is composing the music and Santhosh Rai Pathaje is handling camera work.

“The story of Sugar Factory has been penned by me. It is being bankrolled by R Girish, my close friend and business partner,” says Deepak.