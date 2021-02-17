STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chetan’s first look from '100 crores' revealed

Chetan has headed towards Tollywood with 100 Crores, which will be a bilingual movie made in Kannada and Telugu.

Published: 17th February 2021 10:58 AM

Actor Chetan

Actor Chetan

By Express News Service

The makers have completed the shooting, and the first look of the film was released by director Suni on Monday.

The action-packed commercial drama features Chetan as a corrupt and fun-loving police officer.

 The project marks the directorial debut of dialogue writer Virat Chakravarthy, who has simultaneously shot the film in two languages.

Sai Kartheek, who is composing the music for 100 crores, is also producing the film along with Nagam Tirupathi Reddy and Srikanth Deepala.

Along with Chethan, the cast features Rahul Haridas playing a pivotal role along with Sakshi Choudhary, Amy Aela and Aishwarya Raj appearing as the female leads.

