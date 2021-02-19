STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fan of 'KGF' star Yash kills self in Karnataka

A 25-year-old man in Karnataka has committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Kodidoddi village of Mandya.

Published: 19th February 2021 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Yash in 'KGF'.

Sandalwood actor Yash in 'KGF'.

By IANS

MANDYA: A 25-year-old man in Karnataka has committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Kodidoddi village of Mandya district.

According to Mandya police, the deceased has been identified as Ramakrishna. He was a "die hard fan" of 'KGF' star, actor Yash and Karnataka Leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah.

Kodidoddi village is around 105 km from tech hub Bengaluru.

Ramkrishna has left a single page suicide note written in Kannada, in which he mentioned two last wishes -- claiming that he has been huge fan of both Siddaramaiah and actor Yash, wanted both of them to be present at this funeral. "This is my last wish," he said in his death note.

In the note, the deceased also claimed that he had been a big failure in his life as he could not become a good son to his mother, a good brother to his elder brother and even failed to win over the heart of his love.

"Therefore, there is nothing left to achieve in my life and I am ending my life," he wrote.

After learning about the incident, Siddaramaiah visited Kodidoddi village and participated in his last rites.

"I don't think I have ever met him. But it is very saddening to meet your fan under such circumstances. None should end life at such a young age," he said.

Yash took to Twitter to condole his death. "We actors live to hear your whistles and claps and love that you shower on us. This is not I expect from you (fans)," he tweeted.

The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

