Working with youngsters keeps me young: Shivarajkumar on completing 35 years in industry

By Express News Service

February 19 marks 35 years of Shivarajkumar's journey in the film industry. "It was in 1986 that I first faced the arc lights, and we are now in 2021. Looking back at these 35 years, I don’t know how the years have passed. It is like how we celebrate our birthday, as an actor too, we turn a year older," the Century Star says about his cinematic stint so far.

Giving credit to "Appaji (Dr Rajkumar), and Amma (Parvathamma Rajkumar)", and also Chi Udayashankar, directors, co-artistes, producers and, overall, his fans, the Hattrick Hero says they have been his strength.

"That's what keeps me energetic, and this love from them might help me remain in the industry for another 50 years," says Shivanna, adding, "Whatever stardom we enjoy is because of our fans." The 123-film-old hero says though he has faced ups and downs as an actor, he wishes to speak positively about every film.

"If I learn the secret of success, I will become god. But I want to remain a human," says Shivanna, who wants to get updated about the kind of cinema being made today.

"During this journey, I have seen a lot of difference in the kind of filmmaking over the years. The industry has grown and we are getting updated. There are a lot of newcomers who are coming forward to work with me and make good films. Getting associated with these youngsters keeps me young, and makes it easy for me to get upgraded to today’s kind of cinema," he explains.

His 125th film will be made under his home banner, the actor reveals. Details about the project will be announced on March 11, on the occasion of Shivaratri.