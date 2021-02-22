STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Team 'Roberrt' to have grand pre-release event in Hubballi on February 28

Bankrolled by Umapathy Films, Roberrt has music by Arjun Janya while V Harikrihsna has worked on the background score.

Published: 22nd February 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Roberrt

A still from Roberrt

By Express News Service

With less than a month to go for the release of Roberrt, which is slated to be out on March 11, the makers of the Darshan-starrer are leaving no stone unturned in reaching out to the audiences to talk about the film.

The team is currently basking in the success of the trailer, which has reached millions of views, and the song that was released on February 20. They have now planned a mega pre-release event on February 28 in Hubballi. 

According to director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, the function is going to be a grand affair, and it will be held in the presence of the cast and crew.

“This event will help us connect with the audience and Darshan’s fans from North Karnataka, which has been a good sector, as people there really enjoy watching Kannada films.

We had planned an event at Gulbarga last year, but it could not take place due to the pandemic. This time, however, it will be held in Hubballi,” says Tharun, adding, “We plan to give a sneak peek of Roberrt audio, and we will be releasing a new track from the album.”

The trailer was released on the Challenging Star’s birthday, and got a positive response. Roberrt will see a bilingual release in Kannada and Telugu, and the team will promote it in both the states.

Bankrolled by Umapathy Films, Roberrt has music by Arjun Janya while V Harikrihsna has worked on the background score.

The emotional action drama consists of an ensemble cast, including Asha Bhat in the female lead role, and Jagapathi Babu as the antagonist.

​The cast also includes Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, and Ravi Shankar, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandalwood Roberrt Umapathy Films V Harikrihsna Arjun Janya
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp