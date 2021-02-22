Team 'Roberrt' to have grand pre-release event in Hubballi on February 28

By Express News Service

With less than a month to go for the release of Roberrt, which is slated to be out on March 11, the makers of the Darshan-starrer are leaving no stone unturned in reaching out to the audiences to talk about the film.

The team is currently basking in the success of the trailer, which has reached millions of views, and the song that was released on February 20. They have now planned a mega pre-release event on February 28 in Hubballi.

According to director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, the function is going to be a grand affair, and it will be held in the presence of the cast and crew.

“This event will help us connect with the audience and Darshan’s fans from North Karnataka, which has been a good sector, as people there really enjoy watching Kannada films.

We had planned an event at Gulbarga last year, but it could not take place due to the pandemic. This time, however, it will be held in Hubballi,” says Tharun, adding, “We plan to give a sneak peek of Roberrt audio, and we will be releasing a new track from the album.”

The trailer was released on the Challenging Star’s birthday, and got a positive response. Roberrt will see a bilingual release in Kannada and Telugu, and the team will promote it in both the states.

Bankrolled by Umapathy Films, Roberrt has music by Arjun Janya while V Harikrihsna has worked on the background score.

The emotional action drama consists of an ensemble cast, including Asha Bhat in the female lead role, and Jagapathi Babu as the antagonist.

​The cast also includes Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, and Ravi Shankar, among others.