STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

I am now older and wiser: Sruthi Hariharan

Making a comeback with a Tamil series, actor Sruthi Hariharan speaks about motherhood and how journalist Priya Ramani’s victory in a defamation case felt like a personal win

Published: 23rd February 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Sruthi Hariharan in Nathicharami.

Sruthi Hariharan

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unconventional has been the go-to word for Sruthi Hariharan who picks and chooses her roles with much care. The actor is now making a comeback with Tamil series Vadham on MX Player, where she plays the role of a woman cop. With a low-key OTT release, the 10-episode series also stars Ashwathy Warrier and Semmalar Annam. But what pushed Hariharan to pick the project? “It’s about stories of real-life policewomen who balance their personal life and professional life very carefully.

What hit me was that in cinema, there are cops who are projected as larger than life characters, but in Vadham, they are portrayed in a relatable manner,” says Hariharan, adding that the difference between this series and something like Delhi Crime on Netflix is the director- Venkatesh Babu, who is working on making the series enjoy a mass appeal.   

Sruthi with her daughter, Janaki

Sharing trivia about it, Hariharan says the series was shot in 2018, way before her pregnancy with only a few sequences shot during her first trimester. About being compared to Gal Gadot who shot Wonder Wonder while being heavily pregnant, Hariharan laughs and says, “I don’t know about that but I think it’s all about commitment. An entire team is riding on you and it was important to show up and do your best.”

Shwetha from Lucia, Asha in Urvi or Gowri in Nathicharami, the actor has wooed the audience in most of her roles. Ask her if she will be seen doing commercial roles, and it’s a clear ‘no’. “I am now older and wiser. I want to do more than just dance around trees. They need younger girls for that. I would love to do commercial films where the character goes beyond being a love interest to a star,” says Hariharan, who likes series and movies with strong female protagonists. “OTT gives a lot of liberty to filmmakers to experiment with subjects,” she adds. 

While fans have surely missed the actor on silver screen, Hariharan is busy enjoying motherhood with her one-and-half-year-old daughter keeping her on her toes. But she is coming back to the big screen with a Kannada movie soon, which is yet to be titled. 

Hariharan stirred up headlines in 2018 when she became one of the first whistleblowers in Sandalwood for the #MeToo movement. She had accused actor Arjun Sarja of sexual misconduct. When journalist Priya Ramani recently won a defamation case filed by former editor and politician MJ Akbar, the win was nothing less of an emotional one for her too.

“I have followed her case closely. I did consider it to be a personal victory of mine too. As Priya mentions, her case of sexual harassment was not as serious as many others out there. As was the case with mine. It was not as serious as an abuse or rape case. However, the point is to have a conversation. The point is to call out this behaviour. It is a fight against the system,” says Hariharan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp