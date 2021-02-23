STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Overwhelmed to see houseful boards for my film: Dhruva Sarja

Thrilled with the opening that Pogaru has got, the Action Prince says people are returning to theatres to watch it for a second time.

Actor Dhruva Sarja in a still from 'Pogaru' release. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Pogaruu! Thanks to Karnataka ! Jai Hanuman, (sic)” Dhruva Sarja posted on Twitter, expressing his elation with the response he has been receiving for his latest outing, Pogaru.

​The action family entertainer directed by Nanda Kishore was released on February 19, and the lead actor, who is personally doing the rounds of theatres, tells Cinema Express, “I am excited with the collection my film is making, and seeing houseful boards at theatres. It is overwhelming to learn that the film has cash registers ringing, and has collected about Rs 30 crore in three days.” 

He compares this response to the initial feedback he got for the Karaabu song. “Initially, people made a lot of comments about the song, but later they went on to make it a hit number. Likewise, we are getting the same response to the film. I hear different opinions, but the reports are extraordinary. A few people who watched it initially came back with their family again,” adds Dhruva Sarja about Pogaru, which has been bankrolled by BK Gangadhar, and has Rashmaika Mandanna playing the female lead. 

Reacting to the objection raised by the Brahmin Development Board for a sequence that has allegedly hurt the sentiments of the community, he says, “The film is made for the audience, and if a particular segment hurt a particular section of people, we are ready to erase it. However, it takes 48 hours for the whole process.” 

The Action Prince will now be collaborating with Nanda Kishore for the second time for Dubaari. The film will be produced by Uday K Mehta. Dhruva Sarja plans to start the project immediately.

“We plan to start shooting by March-end. This time, it will only get better. I don’t want to just say it, but I want to do it and show everyone. My work should speak for itself,” he emphasises.

