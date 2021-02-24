Sanjana Doss, Deekshith Shetty pair up for KTM

By Express News Service

The shooting of KTM, which stars Deekshith Shetty, is back on track. The latest person to join the romantic emotional drama, directed by Arun Kumar, is Sanjana Doss.

Sanjana Doss

The model-turned-actor is awaiting the release of her debut Sandalwood film, Manasmitha, directed by Ratnam.

She has now bagged her second project, and has begun shooting for it. KTM went on floors in 2020, but the makers had to pause the shooting due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The film is said to be a love story, and will feature Deekshith Shetty in four shades. Sanjana had also signed Let’s Break Up, but apparently left the project due to creative differences.

Deekshith is yet another actor who moved from television serials to the silver screen. He came to limelight with Ashoka’s Dia, which also starred Pruthvi Ambar.

