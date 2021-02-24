STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Sanjana Doss, Deekshith Shetty pair up for KTM

The shooting of KTM, which stars Deekshith Shetty, is back on track. The latest person to join the romantic emotional drama, directed by Arun Kumar, is Sanjana Doss.

Published: 24th February 2021 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjana Doss has got a new screen name — Spandana.

Sanjana Doss has got a new screen name — Spandana.

By Express News Service

The shooting of KTM, which stars Deekshith Shetty, is back on track. The latest person to join the romantic emotional drama, directed by Arun Kumar, is Sanjana Doss.

Sanjana Doss

The model-turned-actor is awaiting the release of her debut Sandalwood film, Manasmitha, directed by Ratnam.

She has now bagged her second project, and has begun shooting for it.  KTM went on floors in 2020, but the makers had to pause the shooting due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The film is said to be a love story, and will feature Deekshith Shetty in four shades. Sanjana had also signed Let’s Break Up, but apparently left the project due to creative differences.

Deekshith is yet another actor who moved from television serials to the silver screen. He came to limelight with Ashoka’s Dia, which also starred Pruthvi Ambar. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjana Doss Deekshith Shetty KTM
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp