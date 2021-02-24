STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shwetha Prasad bags lead role in Kirik Keerthi’s directorial debut

The actor, who became a household name with the teleserial Radha Ramana, will be paired opposite Likith Shetty in the romantic comedy-drama, Preethi Maduve Ithyaadi

Published: 24th February 2021 10:32 AM

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

TV host and actor Kirik Keerthi has finalized Shwetha Prasad as the heroine of his directorial debut, Preethi Maduve Ithyaadi, which stars Likith Shetty.

Shwetha first caught viewers’ attention with her stint on the small screen with Srirathstu Shubamastru, and became a household name with the teleserial, Radha Ramana. She made her transition to the big screen with Kalbettada Darodekoraru.

Her next movie is now going to be a romantic drama that will have her paired opposite the Sankashta Kara Ganapathi hero. The makers plan to start the shooting by mid-March, before which they are planning to have a photo shoot.  

Kirik Keerthi, who has earlier worked as a radio professional and appeared on Bigg Boss Kannada as a contestant, also forayed into acting. Now, besides turning towards direction, he is said to have taken the production responsibilities as well. However, an official announcement of the cast and crew and technical details of the latest project has not been made yet. 

Meanwhile, Likith, who has earned a name in the Tulu film industry, has completed shooting for Family Pack. The film has him collaborating with Arjun Kumar for the second time, after Sankashta Kara Ganapathi. It has been bankrolled by PRK Productions.

