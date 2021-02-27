Upendra to resume shooting for Kabzaa from March 3

By Express News Service

Team Kabzaa which has been planning to resume shooting post the pandemic, will finally get to it next week. Upendra, who is currently in Hyderabad shooting for his Telugu flick, Ghani starring Varun Tej, will join the Kabza team from March 3.

Upendra

The pan-India film, directed by R Chandru, will commence with a jail episode, for which the makers are coming with eight huge sets created by art director Shiva Kumar.

This particular episode, including the action block and talkie portions, will be shot in a span of two months, and will have actors Kabir Duhan Singh, Kota Srinivas and Kamraj, among others joining the schedule.

The gangster drama, based underworld drama has Sudeep playing a pivotal role. He will be seen as Bhargav Bhakshi. Kabzaa, made under Sri Siddeshwara Entertainments banner and backed by MTB Nagaraj, has music composed by Ravi Basrur.

The cinematography and editing is handled by AJ Shetty and Mahesh Reddy, respectively. Kabza will be shot in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, and will be dubbed and released in Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali.