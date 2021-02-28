STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Rakta Gulabi: A thriller made in a single take

Made without any cuts, this two-hour Kannada feature film, which will release on March 5, is an attempt to create a record of sorts

Published: 28th February 2021 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ask any filmmaker the process of making a film, and he’s sure to say it’s a lengthy process, with much blood and sweat going into it. Now, director Rabi Machinekad, whose film, Rakta Gulabi, is to release on March 5, took it upon himself to make a two-hour-and-eight-minute film without any cuts. 

A thriller, which is a story of survival, Rakta Gulabi has been made in a single take, with Machinekad hoping to create a record of sorts with this feat. The brainchild of the director himself, Machinekad says that this has been made with a limited budget.  “It was no easy task to do this. I was very scared that someone might copy my idea.

With a limited budget on hand, the single take and zero edit concept really worried me,” says the director about the film which has also been listed in the India book of Records and Asia Book of Records for its one take and zero edits. The entire movie was shot in Arehalli, Sakleshpur taluk and Hassan district with the director spending a lot of time on pre-production.

“I took almost one year to prepare for this movie and I kept it a secret that I was going to shoot a movie without any cut. None of the crew members or artistes had an inkling. I visited the location multiple times and did my own rehearsal,” he adds. The plot of the movie is centred around a person who leaves behind a rebellious system and proceeds towards a new life with his love who then struggles to pass the odds thrown against them.

The movie starts when he decides to leave everything behind just to live with her but his past haunts him. The question is whether he saves his love or whether he finds his dream life, says the director. Planning to shoot a film with a single take definitely left room for errors and challenges. From the rain playing spoilsport to technical glitches, the pre-production process proved to be a mountain of problems, according to Machinekad.

“When artistes made small mistakes, we had to reshoot the whole movie from the beginning. While moving to multiple locations, we had to re-setup the entire unit,” he says, adding that 
action sequences, involving explosives and weapons, took nearly two months of preparation to ensure it was all shot at one go.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakta Gulabi Rabi Machinekad
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp