Actor-choreographer Nagendra Prasad to make his directorial debut with Kannada film

Nagendra Prasad, the choreographer, dancer and actor known for his dance moves in Humma humma song from Bombay, will now be wearing a director’s hat. And his first directorial venture will be a Kannada film inspired by the Tamil fantasy romantic drama, Oh My Kadavule, which was directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

Nagendra Prasad, who worked as a choreographer for films like Jeans, Chocolate and Minnale, has also acted in two Kannada films -- Chithra and Manasalla Neene. He is the youngest son of choreographer-actor Mugur Sundar, and brother of popular filmmakers Prabhudheva and Raju Sundaram.

Confirming his decision of taking up direction, Nagendra Prasad told CE, “I have been working as a choreographer, and my latest project was Vijay Sethupathi’s film, Laabam. I have been honing my skills in direction for some time, and worked as an associate with Prabhudheva in the Hindi film Rowdy Rathore and the Tamil film, Vedi.

Having gained a little experience, I thought it’s time for me to get behind the camera.” He added, “I was considered the soul of the Tamil romantic fantasy drama, Oh My Kadavule, and have come with a lot of changes for the Kannada version.” The original Tamil film had Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh playing the lead roles, and guest appearance done by popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi.

For the Kannada version, the debutant director has shortlisted a few actors from Sandalwood, and is in talks with one of the top stars from the industry. “I amin discussions with the few heroes and a top hero of Kannada movies,” he said.

