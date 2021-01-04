Darshan’s Roberrt to see April rush

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

If all had gone well, Kannada cinema would have witnessed a summer rush last year. Now, film lovers may experience a feeling of deja vu, as the industry will see two big films arriving this April.

While the makers of Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathnaa, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, recently made an official announcement of releasing it on April 1, it now comes to light that Darshan-starrer Roberrt is likely to hit theatres during the third week of April.

The film, directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir, is ready for release, and the team is working towards deciding on a date.

“We are looking to bring it to theatres when the government permits 100 per cent of occupancy in cinema halls,” producer Umapathy tells CE.

“Vijay’s Tamil film Master has taken the lead by announcing to hit theatres across states during Pongal, and it is time we too release our films in theatres. Currently, we are discussing the prospects of having a release in April, although the specific date has not been finalised yet,” he says.

An April release for Roberrt will mean that two star films will be released in the same month. This will not be the first time that movies starring Darshan and Puneeth will be out one after the other. In 2011, Challenging Star’s Saarathi was released on Sept. 30, while Power Star’s Paramathma came on Oct. 6. This was also the case with Raajakumara and Chakravarthy, which were released in 2017, on March 24 and April 7, respectively. And if this is repeated, it will be a double bonanza for Kannada cinema audience during the summer holidays.

Roberrt has Asha Bhat as the female lead, along with an ensemble cast consisting of Jagapati Babu, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Ravi Kishan, Chikkanna, Shivaraj K R Pete, Aishwarya Prasad, and others. The film was shot over a 108-day schedule. It has music composed by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Sudhakar S Raj.