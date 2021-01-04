Rangayana Raghu joins cast of Puneeth Rajkumar’s James

By Express News Service

Senior actor Rangayana Raghu has joined the cast of Puneeth Rajkumar’s James, which is being directed by Chethan Kumar, and has begun shooting his portion. The Power Star and the veteran actor have always made an interesting combination and worked magic in their previous films like Anna Bond, Jackie, Paramathma, Raajakumara to name a few.

Now, Rangayana Raghu is said to be playing a unique role in the action commercial entertainer. The film is currently on floors, and the team has taken a short break for New Year. They are expected to resume the schedule from Jan. 6.

James, produced by Kishore Pathikonda, has the Raajakumara pair coming back together on the silver screen, with Priya Anand playing the female lead. The film has already created a lot of buzz with its posters and teaser. It has Charan Raj composing the music.

The star cast also includes Telugu actors Srikanth, Anu Prabhakar and Adithya Menon. Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans are already looking forward to the release of Yuvarathnaa. Directed by Santhosh Ananddram under the banner of Hombale Films, it will be out on April 1.