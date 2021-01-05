Danish Sait to bring Gopi on big screen

A Sharadhaa By

Danish Sait has got a memorable gift for the New Year, as he gets to collaborate with PRK Productions for his next big-screen outing. Titled One Cut Two Cut, this will have Danish play the popular social media character of Gopi in a full-fledged way.

The production house took to Twitter to make a quirky announcement, along with a poster. “2021 a new movie is caming @PRK Productions is here to entertain you with a Gopi.

"Starring @DanishSait and an eclectic cast, directed by @VamBho, this is definitely going to be an absolute freak-out film ok! Filming starts in February (sic).”

The poster — One Cut Two Cut also marks the directorial debut of Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, who tells CE, “Danish and I have been working together over the last few months, and we noticed that the character of Gopi was getting a lot of love from the audience. We were sharing a bunch of ideas, and thought what if Gopi is an arts and crafts teacher, and how he would cope if his life turns upside down. It turned out to be a fun story, which we are churning into a feature film. “

Vamsi is happy that the producers saw merit in the story. “Having worked as a project head for Humble Politician Nograj with Danish Sait and director Saad Khan, I got a hang of making a feature film. I have also been collaborating with Danish on a lot of ads, and both of us have a great working relationship. All this and more makes me excited to start my directorial career on the big screen,” says Vamsi.

The film goes on floors in February, and Vamsi is currently busy with the pre-production work and decisions around the cast and crew. “As of now, I can’t divulge many details, but all I can say is One Cut Two Cut is a family entertainer, and Gopi will have a love angle, along with elements of comedy and action,” he adds.

Danish is looking forward to taking the character of Gopi, which he has been playing for a long time, to the silver screen. “My friends, especially from school, are aware of this character. During the pandemic, I was doing an ad, and Vamsi, who was directing it, wanted me to bring out a different voice. When I presented this, he felt it was an interesting character, and we later developed it,” recalls the stand-up comedian-actor, adding, “I always wanted to do a show wherein people review pornographic films, which brought out this character of Gopi, who is very unassuming and sweet. Now, it is going to come out as a film.”

Danish is collaborating with PRK Productions for the second time, after French Biriyani, a film directed by Pannaga Bharana and according to the actor, producing something like this is a little more complex. “Going back to Puneeth Anna (Puneeth Rajkumar) was a no-brainer for me because he thinks as a creative person. Certain relationships evolve from friendship to mentoring. Since I have not had a mentor, Puneeth’s coming on board makes it more special. The producer needs to be in sync with the world I have already created. Gopi is not a character on paper, which you read. This is about the voice, the accent, mannerism, and the world he operates in,” he explains.