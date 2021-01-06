STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Vasishta Simha well on his way to mark a pan-India presence

The actor will be a part of Daggupati Venkatesh-starrer Naarappa, directed by Srikanth Addala, in which he will be seen in a negative role 
 

Published: 06th January 2021 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Vasishta Simha

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Vasishta N Simha welcomed 2021 in a unique way, making it special for himself by adopting a lion cub on Jan. 1. He has named the cub, housed at Bannerghatta Biological Park, after his father, Vijay Narasimha. I wanted to welcome 2021 differently, and I am happy to have a new member in the family, whom I cannot always have next to me, but I am glad to take responsibility of,” says Vasishta. 

The actor-singer, who initially established himself as a villain in Kannada films, later turned hero with Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s India v/s England. He will now be joining the group of Kannada actors who have been dabbling in multiple film industries. Vasishta is spreading his wings to Telugu and Tamil films as well this year. 

Vasishta Simha

He is making his mark in Telugu film industry in a big way. He has already completed shooting for two projects, and has now signed his third one. He will be a part of Daggupati Venkatesh-starrer Naarappa, directed by Srikanth Addala, in which he will be seen in a negative role. The film is a remake of the Tamil film, Asuran. It will also feature Priyamani as the female lead. 

Ahead of the shooting, which begins on Wednesday, Vasishta tells CE that 2020 gave him a lot of opportunities, and the result of the foundation he laid last year will be seen over the next two years. “Post lockdown, I have completed shooting for two  Telugu films - Odela Railway Station and yet-to-be-titled project, which has me playing the lead. Naarappa will be my third,” he says. 

Vasishta will also be making his debut in Tamil cinema, and he plans to begin the project in the second half of this year. “For my Tamil debut, I will be teaming up with Dhushanth. He has previously assisted Kathir of Kadal Desam fame, and this will be his first independent venture. We have finalised the script, and currently, the pre-production work is going on. I will begin shooting once I complete the Telugu film, followed by my two pending Kannada movies that are on the floors,” he says. 

Talking about how the trend of an actor marking their presence in more than one industry is rising, Vasishta says, “I feel that the result of pan-India films is always unpredictable. Instead, I believe that it is better for the artiste to make a pan-India presence. With a chance to work in different languages, the actor gets to connects with people from all regions,” he says, adding, “My entry to film industries in other languages has been accidental, and at the same time exceptional, because I was offered roles based on my previous work. Though it was unexpected, I am glad the approach made by them was based on my talent.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naarappa Vasishta N Simha
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp